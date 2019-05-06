Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 277,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $129,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,178,230 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

