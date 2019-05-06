Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lowered by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.89 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

