Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Position Raised by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 72.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 36,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 20.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

