Baxter International Inc (BAX) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,187 shares of company stock worth $4,447,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

