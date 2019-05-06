Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a positive return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $28.45.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $25.19 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

