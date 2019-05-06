Bata Reaches Market Cap of $121,692.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $121,692.00 and approximately $408.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.01327375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001714 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00115453 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,051,998 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

