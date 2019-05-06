Basf (BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.00 ($87.21).

Basf stock opened at €69.67 ($81.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1 year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

