Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and $62 price target, suggesting 24% upside from current levels.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of ATGE opened at $45.86 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,790.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.