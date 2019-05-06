Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $6.01 on Monday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider William Eric Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-position-in-us-xpress-enterprises-inc-usx.html.

US Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.