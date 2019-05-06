Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $466,000 Position in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

