Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,538 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $40,824,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $38,771,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,678,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $444,567.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $834,309.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,635 shares of company stock worth $2,012,477. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

