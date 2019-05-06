Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Alteryx (AYX)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alteryx to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.25.

AYX stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.85, a PEG ratio of 115.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $576,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $112,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,191 shares of company stock valued at $18,772,472 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 346,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

