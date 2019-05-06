Bank of America Increases Zynga (ZNGA) Price Target to $6.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,620,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,548,557.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $9,700,933.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,620,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,291,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 2,424.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 598,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zynga by 5,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,195 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,244,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.