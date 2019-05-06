Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 122.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 652,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

TPRE opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($0.18). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of ($67.34) million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/bank-of-america-corp-de-trims-holdings-in-third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre.html.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.