Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.96 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $27.80 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

