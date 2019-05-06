Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Announces $2.25 Annual Dividend

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.249 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of BMA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 380,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.53 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

