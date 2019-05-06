Ball (BLL) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are reducing our estimates; we have consistently been below BLL’s 2019 adj. EBITDA guidance, and we remain so. BLL is generating substantial cash flow and returning a great deal of it to shareholders, but there has been a recent divergence between the share price and earnings estimates; one is going up while the other down. the past 12 months, the consensus 2019 adj. EPS estimate has declined by 1.5% while the shares are up 61% (the S&P 500 is up just 13% over that period). We mainly attribute the divergence to investors’ enthusiasm about the recent surge in global beverage can growth and the hope of more to come. Given the general absence of top- line growth stories within U.S.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst commented.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLL. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Ball has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $527,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 468,115 shares in the company, valued at $27,136,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.