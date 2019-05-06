Bakkavor Group (BAKK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

BAKK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.