Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $24.13 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

