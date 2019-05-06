Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $324,842.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,555 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

