AurumCoin Price Hits $23.79 on Exchanges (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23.79 or 0.00449811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $0.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00393912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00926170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00159043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,378 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

