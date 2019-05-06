Atwater Malick LLC Has $815,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $296.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

