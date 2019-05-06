Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

