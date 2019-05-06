At Home Group (HOME) Stock Price Down 6.5%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 3,295,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,463,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.72 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,798,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,418,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

