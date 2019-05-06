Arrow Financial Corp Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,286 shares of company stock valued at $26,704,368. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $334.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

