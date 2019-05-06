ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report sales of $1.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. ArQule posted sales of $13.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $4.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.40 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $21.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 83.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

ArQule stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $710.21 million, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 2.27. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ArQule by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,402,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 237,453 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArQule by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in ArQule by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ArQule by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

