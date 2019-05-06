Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.60 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

TWTR stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $344,203.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,989 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,328. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

