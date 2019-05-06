Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.93, for a total transaction of $629,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $227,348.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,441 shares of company stock valued at $71,843,158. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $278.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/arista-networks-inc-anet-stake-lowered-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.