Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,281,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,582,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,087 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $6,580,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.35, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,611.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,441 shares of company stock worth $71,843,158 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $278.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.26.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

