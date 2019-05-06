Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. National Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. 42,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

