AppFolio Inc (APPF) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 46.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

