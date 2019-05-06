Apollo Investment (AINV) versus Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apollo Investment pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Investment and Barings Corporate Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and Barings Corporate Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $259.29 million 4.20 $87.02 million $1.83 8.60 Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Barings Corporate Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.80% 9.25% 5.27% Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Barings Corporate Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

