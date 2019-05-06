Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,070 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $643,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,560. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $219.96 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

