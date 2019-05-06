Antares Pharma (ATRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.03. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,868.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,385,848 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,078 shares of company stock worth $1,086,334. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

