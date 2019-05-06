Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $211.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

