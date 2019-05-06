Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,808,000 after buying an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,442,000 after buying an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28,262.7% in the fourth quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,251,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,990,000 after buying an additional 2,243,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $127.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

