Analysts Set Expectations for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

