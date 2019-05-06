Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) PT at $7.55

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOT.UN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

HOT.UN opened at C$6.97 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

