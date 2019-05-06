Analysts Offer Predictions for Ingredion Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (INGR)

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ingredion in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ingredion’s FY2019 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Ingredion by 111.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingredion by 9.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.