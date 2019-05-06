Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encana Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (ECA)

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.96 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Encana from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

ECA stock opened at C$9.06 on Monday. Encana has a 12-month low of C$6.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

