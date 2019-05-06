Analysts Anticipate Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) to Post ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Organogenesis an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 61,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,855. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $310.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organogenesis stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

