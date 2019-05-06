Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

