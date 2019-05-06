Amphenol Co. (APH) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $69,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,906,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,406,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Amphenol news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 886,505 shares of company stock valued at $88,065,603. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $100.01 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

