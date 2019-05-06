AMETEK (AME) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

AME stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $409,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,133 shares of company stock worth $9,017,070 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $2,634,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

