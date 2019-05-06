AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

