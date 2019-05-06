American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG opened at $103.51 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $7,200,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $131,197.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $16,427,175. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

