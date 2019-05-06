American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,900 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises approximately 3.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 67.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 91,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 79,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,422,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,302,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEP opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

