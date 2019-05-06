American Airlines Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

American Airlines Group has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

WARNING: “American Airlines Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (AAL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/american-airlines-group-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-aal.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.