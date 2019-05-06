AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Santander downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/ambev-s-a-s-abev-shares-sold-by-flossbach-von-storch-ag.html.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.