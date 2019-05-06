Amarin (AMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. 175,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,982. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $178,130.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,136 shares of company stock worth $18,825,115. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amarin by 721.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 109,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.